Ford wants to rock virtual racing scene with championship for SA gamers

Pretoria - South Africa now has its very own virtual racing championship, with Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa set to stage a competition on the Gran Turismo Sport platform from the end of this month.

What’s more, those who do well can also look forward to some cool prizes, including a state-of-the-art wheel and pedal system and other Ford Performance gear.

“The inaugural #LockdownLaps Ford Performance competition, which will be held from 29th June to 1st August 2020, invites South African sim-racers to test their skills and nerves of steel in a bespoke virtual championship designed to crown the very fastest sim-racers in the country,” Ford says.

Players can look forward to a variety of circuits as well as a decent selection of simulated Ford racing products, including a Focus rally car and Mustang 5.0 GT.

Ford says that careful thought has gone into the competition’s format to ensure that all types of gamers are catered for, from the occasional weekend racer to online gaming pros. A qualifying session will ensure that drivers of different speed and skill levels are paired up fairly for each of the three points-scoring championship rounds, which will be held each Saturday.