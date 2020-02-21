Port Elizabeth - Things are about to get heated in South Africa’s Cross Country racing series, with Ford’s racing outfit set to step up to the top-tier FIA-class, where the team will go up against Toyota Gazoo’s Hilux contenders.
The Blue Oval's new weapon comes in the form of a completely redesigned FIA-class Ranger, which was developed and built by Ford's long-time racing partner Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) and powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine - which is a world-first for cross country racing.
Three of these new Rangers are expected to debut by mid-year, and to plug the gap, upgraded V8-powered Rangers will be used for the first two races, driven by double Class T champion Lance Woolridge and two-time Brazilian champion Marcos Baumgart.
The new FIA-class V6 Rangers are powered by the same twin-turbo V6 that powers the F-150 Raptor and Ford GT supercar.
Compared with the Class T model, the engine is located further back in a mid-mounted position that optimises weight distribution. Power goes to all four wheels through a lighter SADEV SC924 Evo gearbox, and the differentials have also shed some weight, while the symmetrical driveshafts and propshafts are said to be easier to replace during service stops.