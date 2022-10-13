Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne to race for French carmaker in 2023

Paris - Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne will race for the DS Penske team next season following the departure of Mercedes from the all-electric series, they announced on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Belgian will partner France's double Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne, 32, for what will be the start of season nine, also known as the Gen3 era.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are starting this partnership in the best possible way by having two champions in the team," said DS performance director Thomas Chevaucher in a statement. The Stellantis-owned brand is teaming up with Penske Autosport for the next four seasons after previously partnering Chinese-owned Techeetah. Vandoorne raced in Formula One from 2016-18 with McLaren, which has taken over the Mercedes Formula E team.

Penske Autosport is owned by Jay Penske, son of IndyCar boss Roger Penske. “I’m really happy to be joining DS Penske from next season. It’s a big change for me after four years at Mercedes but I am very excited to start working with the team,” Vandoorne said. “DS has achieved excellent results in the past, winning the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles twice: it’s a good record and one that I hope I can add to before long! It’s also a great pleasure to be associated with the only double champion in Formula E. “I believe that JEV and I will form one of the strongest line-ups for Season 9. We’re now in full preparation mode with the Gen3 car and I’m just starting this story with my new team, so these are two exciting challenges for the coming years! One thing is sure: I can’t wait to get back on track, fight to defend my world title, and pick up plenty of trophies!”

Story continues below Advertisement