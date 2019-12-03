Formula E gets FIA world championship status









File picture: BMW. LONDON - The all-electric Formula E series will have full FIA world championship status from the start of the 2020-21 season after approval by the sport's governing body, it announced on Tuesday. The city-based series last month started its sixth season, with a cast of manufacturers including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi involved. Recognition means there will be two single-seater FIA world championships, with Formula E alongside Formula One. "The creation and development of Formula E has been a great adventure," FIA president Jean Todt said in a statement. "I am proud that today we confirm its FIA world championship status. "Since its first race in Beijing in 2014 and with every ePrix thereafter, Formula E has proven that the concept of cutting-edge electric racing works."

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said full championship status had always been the aim and it would add credibility.

"This agreement and announcement truly puts Formula E in the top tier of international single-seater racing," added the Spaniard.

The 2019/2020 season kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Saturday November 24, with BMW Andretti driver Alexander Sims taking the first Formula E victory of his career in the second of two races.

The victory also made it a British double in Diriyah, with Envision Virgin Racing's Sam Bird winning Friday's season-opener.

Bird was unable to carry the momentum through, crashing out with 27 minutes remaining after a tangle with Jaguar's Mitch Evans, and slipped to third in the overall standings behind Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Sims has 35 points to Belgian Vandoorne's 30, with Bird on 26.

"That was pretty much a dream race," said Sims, who started the race from pole position - his third in a row.

Reuters