Formula E is coming to Mzansi: FIA confirms 2022 race for Cape Town

PRETORIA - Earlier this week, Jaguar and its bid partner e-Movement announced that Cape Town has been included as a host city for a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in February 2022. This follows the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) official announcement following a meeting to approve the season eight calendar by Formula E Operations. As the founding partner to e-Movement, Jaguar South Africa has made it noteworthy that it has supported the bid to host the first Formula E event in Cape Town. Richard Gouverneur, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, says: “This is a historic first for our country and Jaguar South Africa is ecstatic to have been part of the team to secure Formula E for Cape Town and South Africa.”

Iain Banner, Chairman of e-Movement (the promoters of the Cape Town leg of the World Championship), adds: “We are delighted and honoured to be included on the calendar after two years of bidding to make this dream a reality.” e-Movement has been working closely with the City of Cape Town to finalise processes so that all the requirements can be met to stage a successful event early in 2022. The news is welcomed by all role-players and is seen as a counter-Covid-19 measure to boost South Africa’s identity globally, revive the Cape Town economy, and re-establish Cape Town as a leading tourist and events destination. The Cape Town round will be the first FIA World Championship single-seater race in South Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix. Jaguar Racing Team Director, James Barclay, notes: “On a personal level, having grown up in South Africa, I’m incredibly excited to be racing in my home country with the team. For Jaguar the announcement is very welcome as South Africa is an important market.”

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, concludes: “Cape Town is pleased to have been chosen as one of the cities to participate in the Formula E tournament. The event will unlock major investment, job creation and tourism potential through identifying Cape Town as the racing destination on the African continent. We look forward to working toward this event. The City has the necessary infrastructure and skills to host an event of this size and we are confident that the event will further cement Cap Town’s global reputation as the world’s leading festival and event destination.” The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship meets in New York, USA, this weekend 10-11 July 2021 for what’s become known as the Battle of Brooklyn. We’ll bring you more on the Cape Town circuit as further information is made available. 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – Provisional Calendar

EVENT ROUND LOCATION DATE 1 1 & 2 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 28 & 29/01/2022 2 3 Mexico City, Mexico 12/02/2022

3 4 Cape Town, South Africa* 26/02/2022 4 5 China (TBC) 19/03/2022 5 6 Rome, Italy 09/04/2022

6 7 Monaco, Monaco 30/04/2022 7 8 Berlin, Germany 14/05/2022 8 9 TBC 04/06/2022

9 10 Vancouver, Canada* 02/07/2022 10 11 & 12 New York City, USA 16 & 17/07/2022 11 13 & 14 London, UK 30 & 31/07/2022