Formula One versus Formula E: these are the main differences

By: Sudhir Matai Cape Town – There has been much talk in recent times concerning the likelihood of Formula One returning to South Africa. Sadly, these seemed to have dissolved of late, with no positive news coming from the sport’s ruling body or local organisers. The Formula E championship, however, will pay its first visit to sub-Saharan Africa towards the end of February with a race taking place in the Mother City.

Formula E and Formula One are two of the best-known single-seat race series in the world. Each enjoys FIA world championship status and offers a unique viewing experience for, seemingly diverse, motorsport fans. While both offer high-speed racing, there are a few key differences between Formula E and Formula One that set them apart. The Cars One of the most significant differences between F-E and F1 is the type of propulsion used in each championship. F1 cars are powered by petrol-fed, hybrid powertrains, while F-E cars are powered by batteries.

Current F1 rules call for a single engine type. Since 2014, every car in the field has been powered by a 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged engine. Allied to this internal combustion engine (ICE) is a hybrid component that recuperates electric energy through kinetic and heat systems. This allows the compact units to develop up to 1 000hp (750kW). This season Formula E features a new racecar. The latest machine is referred to as the Gen3 racer. This innovative new machine is billed as the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric single-seater ever. It is 60kg lighter and is physically smaller than its predecessor. Interestingly, the Gen3 racer has no rear brakes which allows for double the regenerative capacity when compared to the Gen2 car. Peak power is 100kW up on Gen2 at 350 kW which allows for a top speed of over 320km/h. At high-speed tracks F1 cars can get close to 350km/h.

F-E cars have gotten lighter, smaller and more powerful with each passing generation. F1, however, has gone in the complete opposite direction. F1 cars have grown considerably over the past decade. The current machines are also the heaviest in the history of the sport. F1 cars run on various compounds of slick tyres for dry conditions and treaded rubber in rainy/wet situations. F1 tyres are extremely soft and typically last about 100 to 150 km. A single pitstop is mandatory in a dry race. In contrast, F-E cars run on grooved, high-performance road tyres. These are durable enough for an entire race distance. F1 cars place a heavy reliance on aerodynamic grip. Over- and under-car aero devices allow them to generate lateral forces that are over 5.5 times the force of gravity, i.e. 5.5 G.

The pursuit of outright grip does compromise the spectacle of racing, though there are no racecars on the planet that corner as quickly. In contrast, F-E machines tend to appear quite similar across the field. These cars don’t corner anywhere near as fast as F1 cars. The flipside is that cars can follow really closely on track, which leads to close racing. The Competition

Another difference between the two is the nature of the tracks they race on. F1 races take place on purpose-built circuits (such as Spa, as shown below), typically longer in length and designed to challenge drivers with high-speed corners and long straights. Some circuits have been on the calendar for over 60 years. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, otherwise known as Spa. F-E races, on the other hand, take place on temporary street circuits in city centres. This year’s calendar includes races in Rome, Monaco, London, Sao Paulo and, for the first time, Cape Town. F-E often provides a more thrilling experience, with tight, narrow street circuits forcing drivers to race in close proximity to each other and making for exciting, unpredictable racing. An F1 race weekend is typically held over three days, Friday to Sunday, with qualifying and racing taking place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, respectively. F-E has a more compact race schedule. Qualifying, which is a knock-out format, takes place on a Saturday morning with racing taking place later that same day.

The electric power source in F-E cars also affects the way that races are run. F-E cars have a limited amount of energy, meaning that drivers have to conserve power and manage their battery levels throughout the race. An average F-E race is about 100km long. This makes for a strategic, energy-saving style of racing that is different from the high-speed, full-throttle action of F1. A typical Formula E street circuit. During the race, drivers have to conserve electrical energy, as they only have a limited amount of power available in their cars. This leads to strategic decisions, such as when to use ‘attack mode’, a temporary power boost that can be activated by driving through a designated area on the track. F1 cars have 110kg of fuel to complete a full race distance. Most F1 races are just over 300 km long. Conclusion