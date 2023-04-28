Here’s what to expect at the 2023 Simola Hillclimb in Knysna

Pretoria – With the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb set to take place from 4 to 7 May, the annual motorsport festival promises to be bigger than ever this year.

Attracting competitors, spectators and broadcast viewers from around the world, the Simola Hillclimb takes place in the picturesque town of Knysna, on the 1.9km Simola Hill.

The action kicks off with ‘Classic Car Friday’ where historic, classic and vintage cars will be on display for the public at the Fan Fest, followed by a parade on Waterfront Drive. Friday will see the cars from pre-war to 1985 taking on the Simola Hill.

While the classic cars take on the hill, the King of the Hill cars will be on display followed by their own parade at the Fan Fest. The exciting King of the Hill Shootout gets under way on Saturday and Sunday, and includes some of the country’s fastest cars.