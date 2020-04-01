Iannone banned from MotoGP for 18 months for doping

Madrid - Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for 18 months after failing a dope test last November, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday. The FIM said in a statement that the Aprilia rider had tested positive for the banned steroid Drostanolone at the Malaysian Grand Prix. The suspension is set to run until June 16, 2021. Iannone, who had a contract to the end of this season, was also disqualified from the results of the races in Malaysia and Valencia. However, the rider can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Iannone was initially suspended from the sport, provisionally, following last November's test.

His MotoGP future was already in doubt, as his contract with Aprilia was only valid until the end of the 2020 season.

Iannone, who joined the team last year, has struggled to match team mate Aleix Espargaro for the majority of the 2019 season.

He finished with 43 points to Espargaro's 63, and his best finish was sixth place at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Iannone's positive test is the first official case of a doping offence in the grand prix paddock since 2012, when Moto2 rider Anthony West tested positive for methylhexanamine. West had his Moto2 results over an 18-month period voided retrospectively.

Reuters

