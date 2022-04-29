Inspired by jet fighters: Gen3 Formula E race car revealed ahead of 2023 season

By: Double Apex Formula E remains the only battery-powered, single-seater series with world championship status.

The FIA series unveiled its Gen3 Formula E race car ahead of the Monaco E-Prix, which is taking place this weekend. Seven teams have registered with the FIA to race the new car in season 9. They are DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Mahindra Racing, Maserati, NIO 333, Nissan, and Porsche. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. The Gen3 Formula E race car boasts a completely new appearance. Series organisers say that the racer’s look was inspired by jet fighters. Interestingly, the new car is said to be smaller and lighter, by 60 kg, than its predecessor. The more compact dimensions were adopted to ensure closer racing on the street circuits the series races on.

One of the most significant upgrades for the Gen3 Formula E race car is a more powerful drivetrain. The new car has up to 600kW of power on tap. This comes from a 350kW drive motor at the rear axle, and another front-mounted 250kW motor. As a result the new car is all-wheel-drive. Formula E estimates that 40 percent of races will be run under energy harvested on track. This means that the car has a reduced battery capacity. In a world first, the new car will also not have traditional rear brakes. Energy will be recuperated by the batteries for use again within the race. For the first time the series will not use Michelin tyres. Hankook is the new sole supplier of rubber to Formula E. Hankook will use natural rubber and recycled fibres in tyre construction.

Key to the success of Formula E is keeping the series as environmentally friendly as possible. As a result the Gen3 car is made from sustainable materials including the use of linen and recycled carbon fibre used in bodywork. New batteries, produced by Williams Advanced Engineering, have been designed to be recycled at the end of their life. Any waste carbon fibre from the cars – including debris – can be recycled and reused for other purposes. Key performance factors of Gen3 Formula E race car

