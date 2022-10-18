Intercontinental GT Challenge returning to SA in 2023, with festival in tow

Midrand - The Kyalami 9 Hour Race is set to return on 25 February 2023, and it will once again form the second round of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC). But there’s more. Organisers have also created a five-day supporting festival, which will celebrate all things motorsport and motoring.

The IGTC Series, featuring GT3 and GT4 sports cars, visits five continents and the local round has taken the form of a revived Kyalami 9 Hour race since 2023. The 9 Hour is expected to attract over 20 entries, including top international and local drivers. All the top national motorsport categories will also participate in various support races during three days of track action. “The K9H race with the addition of the K9H Motor Fest content is evolving into one of the more diverse motoring orientated festivals in South Africa,” organisers said.

“The event, which will offer more family orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry related activities, is scheduled to be held from 21 to 25 February 2023, featuring various activations, exciting entertainment and networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the general public, all culminating in the international Kyalami 9 Hour race.” The festival will also include a Golf Day, which will see international racing drivers participating as part of the four-ball teams. There will also be a Gala Dinner for motor industry captains, featuring a charity-based motorsport memorabilia themed auction. The week-long K9H Trade and Exhibition show, which is open to the public, aims to create the ultimate test-drive opportunity for potential customers to experience the latest model offerings from local manufacturers and importers on the handling and 4x4 track from the Wednesday.

Here’s what to expect over the weekend Attendees can look forward to a beer and wine festival on the Friday, while the racing action will include over 150 cars in the support category races, including top South African national championships, and the Kyalami 9 Hour qualifying sessions which culminate with the Top Ten Pole Shootout. Saturday will bring a high-speed historic race car display, as well as the support races, the on-going beer and wine festival and Trade and Exhibition show. All eyes will be on the racetrack from 1pm, when the Kyalami 9 Hour gets underway.

“The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the South African motorsport calendar, and a top-rated stop on the international tour,” said Kyalami 9 Hour Event Director Adam Brown. “We are delighted to confirm the 2023 event as the second round of the season, and we are especially excited to launch the K9H Motor Fest. The Motor Fest adds dynamic content to the successful formula for all our motorsport fans, partners and industry stakeholders. The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour now possesses all the ingredients necessary to become a flagship event of the motoring sector in South Africa.” If you want to become involved in the motoring festival, contact Ian McGregor, Commercial Partnerships Manager at [email protected]