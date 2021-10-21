It’s official! SA’s Darryn Binder to join brother Brad in MotoGP next year

It’s official. South Africa’s Darryn Binder is set to join his brother Brad in the top-tier MotoGP championship in 2022. Joining the Yamaha’s rebranded RNF MotoGP satellite team alongside Andrea Dovizioso, Darryn will become the second rider to make the jump from Moto3 to MotoGP without competing in the Moto2 championship.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, as it has been a lifelong dream to race in the MotoGP category,” Darryn said following the announcement on Thursday. “I definitely didn’t expect to make the jump straight from Moto3 to the highest class, but I do believe I’m up for the challenge, and I‘m ready to put in all the hard work for 2022. “My target at the beginning will be just to find my feet in the big class and learn as much as possible to get stronger and stronger throughout my rookie season.” Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis said the primary mission of the satellite team would be to develop future MotoGP talents. But why did they pick Darren?