Jaguar and e-Movement bring Formula E to South African TV for the first time

Pretoria – The final six rounds of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be broadcast on SuperSport for the first time ever.

It was announced on Thursday that in order to conclude the season after a lengthy pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Formula E series organisers have devised a trio of double-headers comprising six races in nine days on three circuit layouts at the Templehof Airport in Berlin, Germany.

All of these races, including qualifying sessions will be screened live and repeated on SuperSport thanks to a broadcast partnership with Jaguar South Africa.

The races take place on 5-6, 8-9 and 12-13 August. SuperSport will also air Championship Highlights episodes, special Formula E features as well as some of the season’s past rounds from around the world.

“This is a historic first in South Africa, and Jaguar is thrilled to bring the televised all-electric Formula E season finale to fans in our region,” said Jaguar Land Rover South Africa Marketing Director Lisa Mallett.