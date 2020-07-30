Jaguar and e-Movement bring Formula E to South African TV for the first time
Pretoria – The final six rounds of the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be broadcast on SuperSport for the first time ever.
It was announced on Thursday that in order to conclude the season after a lengthy pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Formula E series organisers have devised a trio of double-headers comprising six races in nine days on three circuit layouts at the Templehof Airport in Berlin, Germany.
All of these races, including qualifying sessions will be screened live and repeated on SuperSport thanks to a broadcast partnership with Jaguar South Africa.
The races take place on 5-6, 8-9 and 12-13 August. SuperSport will also air Championship Highlights episodes, special Formula E features as well as some of the season’s past rounds from around the world.
“This is a historic first in South Africa, and Jaguar is thrilled to bring the televised all-electric Formula E season finale to fans in our region,” said Jaguar Land Rover South Africa Marketing Director Lisa Mallett.
“This package is an exciting new element in our support of e-Movement’s bid to secure a World Championship Formula E round on the streets of Cape Town,” she said.
In March Jaguar was announced as the Founding Partner for e- Movement’s plans to host a Formula E race using a street circuit in the heart of Cape Town.
“While we eagerly await a formal announcement in regards to an official E-Prix calendar entry, we’ve worked hard together with the City of Cape Town to develop a suitable track layout on Cape Town’s city streets that will fit into the precinct with minimal disruption to the general public and traffic,” said e-Movement chairman Iain Banner.
Berlin ABB FIA Formula E live broadcast schedule:
Round 6 Qualifying - 2pm, 5 August - SuperSport 6
Round 6 Race - 6pm, 5 August - SuperSport 6
Round 7 Qualifying - 2pm, 6 August - SuperSport 6
Round 7 Race - 6.30pm, 6 August - SuperSport 6
Round 8 Qualifying - 2pm, 8 August - SuperSport 12
Round 8 Race - 6.30pm, 8 August - SuperSport 6
Round 9 Qualifying - 2pm, 9 August - SuperSport 8
Round 9 Race - 6.30pm, 9 August - SuperSport 6
Round 10 Qualifying - 2pm, 12 August - SuperSport 6
Round 10 Race - 6.30pm, 12 August - SuperSport 6
Round 11 Qualifying - 2pm, 13 August - SuperSport 6
Round 11 Race - 6.30pm, 13 August - SuperSport 6
IOL Motoring