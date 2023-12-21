Jenson Button goes full-time in 2024 World Endurance Championship

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will challenge again for the Le Mans 24 Hours after confirming that he has signed up to drive the whole World Endurance Championship next year. Button, 43, will contest the full programme of eight races in the Hypercar category with Hertz Team JOTA driving a Porsche 963.

“I’m thrilled to be racing with Hertz Team JOTA in the 2024 World Endurance Championship alongside my teammates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson," said Button in a statement. "Both already have a lot of experience in endurance racing and that is key. "I’m already looking forward to the first race in Qatar but also know there’s a lot of work to be done so that we arrive prepared.”

The 2009 F1 champion made his endurance racing debut at the 1999 24 Hours of Spa, before he joined the Williams F1 team, and has twice taken on the mythical Le Mans 24 Hours. In 2018/2019, racing under the SMP Racing banner, he finished 43rd. Earlier this year, he teamed up with sports car driver Mike Rockenfeller and NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, finishing 39th.