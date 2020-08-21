Johann Zarco handed pitlane start penalty for Morbidelli crash

SPIELBERG, Austria - Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will begin his next MotoGP ride from the pitlane after being penalised for his role in a crash with Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring earlier this week, MotoGP said on Friday.

Zarco, 30, was involved in a high-speed crash with Morbidelli, 25, at turn three in Spielberg, with their cartwheeling bikes missing Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales by inches.

Zarco and Morbidelli were summoned to a stewards' meeting at the track on Thursday to discuss Sunday's accident.

"After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next race from pitlane," MotoGP said in a statement.

Some rivals had blamed the Frenchman for taking an unusual line while braking into turn three, although Zarco denied making a deliberate move.