File picture: Jon Nazca / Reuters.

Triple champion Jorge Lorenzo has undergone successful surgery on his left wrist after a heavy shunt during practice at the inaugural Thailand MotoGP, officials said on Thursday. The Spaniard, who has slipped to seventh in the world championship standings, travelled back to Barcelona for the operation on a damaged ligament.

The official Moto GP website said the keyhole surgery was a success and he was hoping to return for the Malaysian GP at Sepang on November 4.

Lorenzo crashed during Friday's practice in Thailand, sending him flying off his Ducati which broke into pieces, halting the session.

The accident was blamed on a mechanical problem.

He was declared fit to race afterwards but opted out and also missed last weekend's race in Japan, where Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his fifth world title.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista will ride in his place for Ducati at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse