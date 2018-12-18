Ken Block’s 10th installment of the Gymkhana series that’s been driving gearheads around the world crazy has finally been posted on YouTube and it’s a multi-vehicle, tyre-shredding extravaganza. Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Tyre Slaying Tour’, the video takes fans to five locations around the world, featuring five different cars, including the familiar Hoonicorn Mustang and the more modern Rallycross Focus and WRX Fiesta, but no doubt the most-hotly anticipated machine is his new 628kW ‘Hoonitruck’.

If you don’t have 19 minutes to spare to watch the full video (posted below), you’ll want to skip to the 12:47 mark to see the heavily monsterfied 1977 F-150 in action, sporting an uprated version of the GT supercar’s 3.5-litre turbopetrol V6 engine.

The F-150 is partially a tribute to Block's late father, who taught him to drive in a Ford F-150 from the same era.

“I’m beyond pleased with how it turned out, it’s simply one of the most badass and unique vehicles I’ve seen in a long time and I think it compliments my Hoonicorn perfectly,” Block said.

“It’s also crazy to be throwing something around that’s this size when doing Gymkhana-style driving. But, it looks absolutely wild on camera, and that was our goal from the start. I can’t wait for the fans to be able to see it in action, I think they’re gonna love it!”

IOL Motoring



