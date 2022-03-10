King Price Xtreme Honda racing team ready to soar

Johannesburg - With the 2022 Motorcycling Racing Series SA and Short Circuit season about to kick off, the King Price Xtreme superbike racing team is hunkering down and ready to ride. Defending champion and team leader Clint Seller is looking for his ninth title while in the process also mentoring his three young teammates to reach new heights.

With King Price backing the team Seller has two main objectives; to retain the title for his ninth championship and to nurture the talent of teammates Luengo Gaorekwe, Cayden Robert and his eight year old brother Blake Robert. Apart from his own title aspirations, Seller says his biggest goal for the year is to see his young charges take ‘big steps forward’ in their careers. 17-year-old Gaorekwe aims to finish in the top three in the 600 class in the Motorcycle Racing Series and has an eye on gaining some overseas experience as he looks to a future in the world championship.

13-year-old Robert, who Seller says has the potential to be a top South African rider, has similar goals in the two classes he’s riding in: The 150 Cup on his Honda, and the KTM 390. Apart from a top 3 championship finish, he’s looking to get a race win or two under his belt in a bid to pick up a couple of rides in the international Red Bull Rookies Cup. New kid on the block, Cayden’s younger brother Blake, is only in his second year of racing, but was born into a racing family and practically grew up next to a racetrack.

Having won the PW50 Novice Championship in 2021, he’ll be racing a Honda NSF 100 this year, and is sure to flourish under the watchful eye of the man he calls ‘uncle Clint’. Seller says the success of the Binder brothers, Brad and Darren, on the MotoGP international stage has driven a new wave of interest in the sport and the broader motorcycle industry, making this season one of the most keenly anticipated in years. “Right now, the motorcycle industry is rocking, and there’s huge excitement around racing in South Africa. It’s a really cool time to be involved in the sport,” said Seller.

