Local heros deliver thrilling action at Dezzi Raceway

By: Colin Windell Port Shepstone - Even with a national round of the NGK Ultimate Superbike Shootout on offer, spectators needed little incentive to flock back to Dezzi Raceway, Oslo Beach at the weekend to be rewarded with top two-wheel performances from local heroes.

Divided into two classes – 1 000 cc and 600 cc – the Superbike Shootout was brilliantly dominated by Clinton Seller aboard the King Price Xtreme Honda CBR 1000 but, what had the crowd cheering wildly was the performance of Malcolm Rudman on a Kawasaki ZX6 600. It was Rudman’s first race at his ‘home’ circuit this year and he showed he had lost nothing as a result of the layoff, finishing second on the road to Seller in both races and winning his class overall for the day – finishing nine seconds and seven seconds behind Seller in the two heats. However, it was not so much the gap to the leader that was important, it was the gap he had over the third placed rider, Ryno Pretorius (Yamaha 600) and, in turn the gap they stretched out over the winner of the local Formula Extreme category, Liaan Smit (Dafco Yamaha R6 600) – although Smit did have to concede that fourth place in the second heat to Clinton Fourie (Yamaha 600).

Fifth place saw a tight tussle between Leungo Gaorekwe (King Price Xtreme Honda CBR600) and Calvin da Silva (Fuchs Triumph Daytona 675) with the two each claiming the place, Gaorekwe in the first heat and Da Silva in the second. It was a testament to some fierce riding throughout the field and masses of talent on display. Byron Oliver emerged victorious in the Sports and GT class. On four wheels, the Sports and GT class had its numbers swelled with Denver Branders moving to a Lotus 7 and John Montanari returning to his racing roots in another new Lotus 7 – and this produced some entertaining action with Byron Oliver eventually emerging overall winner for the day from Mark Futcher and John Oliver.

Equally spirited was the racing in the Super Modified and Modified category that saw the first heat red flagged (race stopped) twice when cars either went off the road or had mechanical issues and stopped on track. However, the day did see the return of both Rob Prece (Dubcorp VW Golf) and Shiren Rajpaul (Goldwagen VW Golf) to the circuit with the former celebrating that by finishing second overall for the day in Class A behind Ronald van Rensburg (Hendok VW Golf) and ahead of Hank Lombard (PSA VW Scirocco). Lombard started with intent, leading the first heat away from the Super Modified Mtrac VW Golf of Elton Fuchs. This race was just beginning to get really entertaining when the red flag went out and Lombard was unable to recapture the moment and had to be content with third overall for the day.

In Class B Gary Commins (Mobile Auto VW Golf) had the measure of the Easy Systems VW Golf of Tim Kinsey to take the class win with Richard Loynes (VW Golf) finishing third. Class C honours went to Jannie Petzer (Reztep VW Polo) from Greg Bennet (Dubcorp Opel Kadett) and Mark Jewitt (Toyota Corolla). The second two-wheel hero performance came once again from Blaze Baker (Optimech Kawasaki ZX400) in the 300 Class where he powered his way to two comprehensive wins to take overall honours from Chris Wright aboard the MVC Yamaha 300 and Drew Gates (Ross Champion Kawasaki 400). Running in tandem, the 300 Masters went to Peter St John Ward (Durban West Auto Kawasaki 400), while the Powersport Class went the way of Marc Nel (Eva Group KTM 450) followed by Llewellyn Puren (Honda NSR 426) and Arthur Moller (Honda RS 125).

The 300 Veterans went to Kyle Robertson (Brink Towbars KTMRC390) ahead of Arthur St John Ward (Brink Towbars Honda CBR300). A name missing from the motorcycle ranks was Duncan Day, who swopped his motorcycle ride for an outing in the Piet Bredenhan prepared Mini 1300 – this class also welcoming back Nikita Nel in her Ford Escort 1600. As usual, the action up front was hectic with Meredith Willis (Hopgood Ford Escort) taking overall honours for the day in a race that saw the Willis name adorning several cars as the sons of the fathers (Meredith and Quentin) joined the fray.

At the end of the day, with Willis out front it was Cecil Bishop (Ford Anglia) who took second overall from James Marshall (Ford Escort 1600). No race day would be complete without the super-competitive and often hair-raising action from the Super Motard contingent – on this occasion Hayden Louw (Yamaha 450) holding out to claim the top step on the podium from Chris Wright (MVC Husqvarna 450) and Justin Burns aboard the Brink Towbars Yamaha YZF 450. Adrian Jansen Ter Laeck (Husqvarna 450) took top honours in the Super Motard Masters class from Brett Sharp (Vividsky Husqvarna 450) and Justin Mathie (Fine Metals Husqvarna 450).