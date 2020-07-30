Local racing season to resume on August 7

Pretoria – South Africa’s most talented drivers are preparing to return to the racing track as the Oettinger Polo Cup returns to action on August 7. It’s been five months since the racing season in the country was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus pandemic that has affected sport across the globe. The Zwartkops Raceway, west of Pretoria, that hosted the opening round back in March will once again provide the scene for the second battle in South Africa’s most hotly contested racing series. The scene will however be different to what it was five months ago as the entire field will be adhering to the strict Covid-19 protocols as prescribed by the government and Motorsport South Africa. “We are delighted that motorsport as a whole has finally received the green light from the Department of Sport and Recreation following negotiations between government and Motorsport South Africa,” commented Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Motorsport.

“I’m sure that everyone involved in the Oettinger Polo Cup cannot wait to resume their battles on 7 and 8 August, albeit under very different circumstances than before.”

A number of regulations have been put in place to minimise the risk and the spread of Covid-19 during the race weekend, such as limiting the amount of attendees and enforcing obvious social distancing.

The action will take place in front of empty stands as spectators will not be allowed entry in accordance with government’s regulations with regards to public gatherings.

“As a responsible investor in the communities that we operate in and a role player in the welfare of the country as a whole, we as Volkswagen respect that. We have put all measures in place for the weekend which will now allow us to focus on the racing itself,” Rowe continued.

All eyes will be on the number of new drivers on show.

Stuart White is an accomplished driver in the world of single-seaters and has now added tin-top racing to his repertoire. Jayden Els, who just turned 16, is a former world go-kart champion. The talented trio of Kwanda Mokoena, Baksi Komane and Nathi Msimanga, who are all developing their respective careers, will also be on show.

“It is no doubt going to be a very exciting weekend of racing. It is fantastic to resume the season in a responsible way under the current circumstances, and I’m sure the various teams and drivers can’t wait to do battle,” Rowe concluded.

Fans who want stay informed and follow all the action can do so by keeping an eye on all the social media platforms and Volkswagen Motorsport South Africa’s channels throughout the weekend.

IOL Motorsport