At some point 43-year-old Nascar driver Kevin Harvick must have become tired of being called an ‘old guy’ by his younger peers (when did 43 become old?), so he and his sponsor Busch Beer decided to show who’s boss while having a good dig in the process. The result was a challenge, posted on Twitter late last year:

“Old guys will rule again at Homestead,” the Tweet read. “In fact, Busch is so confident that Harvick will win that if he doesn’t, we’ll give millennials the v lit paint scheme they always wanted in a race next year.”

Needless to say... Harvick lost, and now the world has its first ‘millennial’ themed race car, but it’s not without its fair share of mockery as you will see in the video below.

The pink Mustang is plastered with emojis and other stereotypes associated with the generation born from the early eighties onwards - including a picture of avocado on toast and a ‘well done for trying’ trophy.

The light pink car will compete in the Monster Energy All-Star Race in North Carolina next Saturday, May 18 - a race that will likely be won by… possibly everyone.

IOL Motoring



