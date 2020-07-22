Marquez could be back in action by August, following successful surgery

Barcelona, Spain - MotoGP champion Marc Marquez could be back in action next month after his Repsol Honda team reported successful surgery to his right arm on Tuesday.

Marquez suffered the injury when he crashed four laps from the end of the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday.

The six times MotoGP champion had surgery in Barcelona, with the radial nerve not affected - a boost for the rider's hopes of an early return, although he is sure to miss the second round at the same southern circuit this weekend.

Honda said the Spaniard, who had a titanium plate fixed internally to his right humerus, would remain in hospital for up to 48 hours.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," the team added.