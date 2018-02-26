Marc Marquez won his fourth MotoGP world title last year. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz.

The four-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has extended his current deal with the Honda-Repsol racing team by two years through the 2020 season, the Japanese company announced on Monday. The daredevil Spaniard is the youngest rider to have won four top level world titles and had been in pre-season testing of the latest Honda this week.

"With this new extension I can now concentrate fully on the new season," Marquez said in a Honda statement.

Known for his tight cornering skills and go for broke attitude Marquez won the world title in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 - suffering a broken leg in a fall in 2015.

Honda Repsol president Yoshishige Nomura said:

“I am very pleased that Marc Márquez will continue to ride for our factory team. Márquez has consistently pushed himself to the limit and matured as a rider, and given Honda many titles. We were able to announce the contract renewal at such an early stage due to our mutual trust, and our common passion for racing."

Agence France-Presse