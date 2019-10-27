MELBOURNE - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez rode his luck on "destroyed" tyres before swooping late to win the Australian Grand Prix for Honda on Sunday as pole-sitter Maverick Vinales's challenge ended with a crash.
Marquez, who sewed up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row in Thailand three weeks ago, roared past Vinales on the straight as they entered the final lap at Phillip Island and held off his fellow Spaniard in a nerve-jangling finish.
Pushing his Yamaha hard to reel in Marquez, Vinales spun out at the Lukey Heights section of the seaside circuit, handing Briton Cal Crutchlow the runnerup spot on his non-works LCR Honda, with local hero Jack Miller third for Pramac Ducati.
"I knew that if I didn't give up, these four or five (final) laps, it would be possible (for) the victory," said Marquez, who started third on the grid.
"We took a gamble because we went with the soft rear (tyre). It was completely destroyed but OK, able to win the race."