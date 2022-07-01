Monster Jam action returning to South Africa in 2023

Monster Jam is returning to South Africa in 2023 for an action-packed stadium tour that will see eight monster trucks, each producing more than 1 100kW, entertaining crowds in the three main cities. The tour kicks off in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on Saturday, April 22, followed by FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 29 and ending at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, May 6. All three events start at 6pm.

As an added bonus, the Monster Jam events will feature breath-taking Freestyle Motocross (FMX) exhibitions. The line-up of eight monster trucks is provisionally set to feature multiple fan favourites such as the legendary Grave Digger, 12-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion Max-DTM, mighty Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian and, for the first time, Earth Shaker. The all-star drivers competing in SA will be announced at a later date, organisers say. Picture: Feld Motorsport. The custom-designed Monster Jam trucks stand four metres tall and four metres wide, and they’re powered by supercharged engines that produce more than 1 100kW. With tyres 1.7m tall, a Monster Jam truck can jump as far as 43m in length.

The events will kick off with a Monster Jam Pit Party where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favourite drivers and crews, get autographs and take “selfies” with the drivers and trucks. The Pit Party kicks off at 1.30pm and costs an additional R150. Monster Jam is produced by American-based Feld Entertainment and is being brought to South Africa by McDonalds as well as local promoter Showtime Management. “For decades, Monster Jam has been one of the biggest and most successful touring family events in the United States,” said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “Monster Jam’s three-city debut SA tour in 2019 broke International records, with 3 sold-out stadiums and culminating in a new international record with 63 000 tickets sold in Johannesburg.” Exclusive advance tickets are available for purchase from June 30 until July 4 via the McDonald’s SA app. General public tickets (priced from R150 to R600 per person) will be on sale from July 5 at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za.

