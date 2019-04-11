Johannesburg - Petrolheads are gearing up for this year's Monster Jam, set to hit South Africa’s major cities over the next few weeks. Dubbed the most family-friendly motorsport in the world, Monster Jam Shows will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on April 20, Cape Town Stadium on April 27, and FNB Stadium, Joburg on May 4.

Organisers said tickets were selling fast at Computicket.

The show will feature eight of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals champions Grave Digger and Max-D TM, who will provide an “unforgettable experience for the entire family”.

“Monster Energy, Gas Monkey Garage TM, Megaladon, Zombie TM, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Dalmatian also form part of the larger-than-life spectacular that takes place on specially-designed tracks that optimise mobility so the most recognisable trucks in the world can go head-to-head in wheelies, donuts, obstacle-course racing and freestyle competitions.

Organisers said: “The 2019 Monster Jam season sees trained, world-class international male and female athletes battle it out for supremacy on the track. They have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 4500kg machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 110km/h to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsport action seen around the world.”

Standing 4m tall and 4m wide, the custom-designed trucks burn up to 9.5 litres of methanol a run, with each engine delivering about 1100kW and having the ability to jump 40m in length.

Some of the custom-designed trucks require more than 40 hours of paint time, while carving one tyre requires more than 50 hours of exacting labour. The tyres are 1.7m high by 1.1m wide.

At Monster Jam, trucks face off in three forms of competition: side-by-side racing, two-wheel competition in which drivers show off their best two-wheel moves, and freestyle competition in which drivers have a limited amount of time on the open floor to show off their skills.

Africa News Agency (ANA)