Johannesburg - As a 42-year-old veteran on the Monster Jam circuit, Bradley “BJ” Johnson thinks he has the coolest lifestyle ever. And very few would argue. For the past 19 years, Johnson has earned a living by sitting behind the wheel of a four-metre tall, five-ton monster truck, propelling it through the air, and slamming it against other competitors.

“I love driving Monster Jam trucks for the thrill and excitement,” Johnson told the Saturday Star this week.

“I’m an adrenalin junkie, and there’s no other sport that gives you that much out-of-control entertainment in two hours.”

Johnson is one of the most recognised monster truck drivers in the US and drives for the “Gas Monkey Garage” team in the Monster Jam circuit. It is an action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds around the globe. It features high-octane, spontaneous entertainment and intense competition, featuring the most recognisable trucks in the world.

Monster truck driving is a popular extreme sport in the US, and so it comes as no surprise that Johnson had ambitions of becoming a pro monster truck driver since he was a little boy.

“It’s a dream come true that started when I was a little kid. I started racing other things at 6 years old, and Monster Jam trucks always fascinated me.

“I went to a show and told my father I was going to drive one one day. He told me to keep dreaming. Look at me now!”

As a professional driver on the circuit, Johnson now travels the world showing off his skills in his five-ton beast.

“I’m racing in nine different countries all over the world. It’s amazing.”

Next year Johnson and his fellow drivers, Grave Digger and Max D, will be bringing their craziness to South African shores for the first time.

They will perform in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town in April.

And Johnson simply can't wait to show South Africans what they’ve been missing out on.

“Our world tour in 2019 will be great. South Africa is our first stop, and I think it can become a huge part of our tour there every year,” says Johnson.

With the best truck line-up ever assembled for an international performance, the show will feature six of the world's most famous Monster Jam trucks. The show takes place on specially designed tracks that optimise mobility so that the giant trucks can go head-to-head in wheelies, doughnuts, racing and freestyle competitions, pushing them to their limits.

