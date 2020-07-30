MotoGP season is still wide open, says Dorna Sports boss

Pretoria – Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta believes the current MotoGP season is still anyone’s race despite Frenchman Fabio Quartararo winning the first two races.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, Ezpeleta expressed his delight at how the campaign had begin after months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic that had brought sport around the globe to an abrupt halt.

“The first two have gone wonderfully and serve to demonstrate that MotoGP can travel easily to anywhere to celebrate their races,” he said.

The Spaniard also believes the Championship is wide open after the first two races in Jerez, which saw Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) take his first two victories in the premier class, with reigning World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) fracturing his humerus and taking 0 points from either weekend.

“We feel what happened to Marc, but Marc is what he is because of the attitude shown last weekend,” said Ezpeleta, who was amazed at the number 93’s determination to try and ride at the Andalucia GP despite injury.