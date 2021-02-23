MotoGP team boss Gresini dies of coronavirus at 60

MILAN, ITALY - Italian Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion and MotoGP team owner, has died from the coronavirus aged 60, his team announced on Tuesday.

Gresini Racing announced on Twitter "the news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you.

"After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto."

Gresini won the 125cc motorbike world championship in 1985 and 1987 before setting up his own outfit.

He was admitted to hospital on December 27 at first in Imola and then in Bologna's Maggiore Hospital, suffering from severe and persistent breathing problems after contracting the virus over the Christmas holidays.