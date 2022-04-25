Motoring journos battle it out in another exciting round of the Toyota GR Cup

Pretoria - It was another exciting round of racing at the second round of South African GR Cup at Zwartkops Raceway at the weekend. At the previous round Ashley Oldfield had a fairly easy time of it winning both races but this time things were a bit more difficult.

Thomas Falkiner beat Oldfield in the qualifying round on Saturday morning piping him by 0.186 seconds to take pole position with Mark Jones taking third 1.135 seconds behind. In the opening race Sean Nurse had a fantastic debut after missing the first round because of family commitments, fighting from fourth place to secure a victory after some tough and non-forgiving racing over eight laps. Falkiner held onto second place, Oldfield third followed by Jones, Anand Pather, Lerato Matebese and Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger.

In the second race a tight scrap for the lead between Oldfield, Jones and Falkiner saw Oldfield eventually take the chequered flag convincingly ahead of Jones and Falkiner. First race winner, Nurse, came in behind them. At this stage Oldfield looks like the driver to beat in the GR Cup, which is contested by six motoring journalists in stock Toyota GR Yaris cars.

