Nissan commits to Formula E racing until end of 2026

LONDON - Nissan will stay in Formula E until at least the end of 2026, the all-electric championship's only Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

Formula E is due to introduce its next generation of more powerful and faster cars for its ninth season starting in 2022-23.

"We aim to design and build electric vehicles that transform the way communities connect and move, and inspire us all to work towards a sustainable society," Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.

"For Nissan, Formula E helps us bring excitement, energy and the environment to the forefront as we deliver this vision of the future to an ever-growing, new, young and diverse audience."

Nissan has said it intends to electrify all of its new vehicle offerings by the early 2030s.