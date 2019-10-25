BARCELONA, SPAIN - Two-times Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will enter next January's Dakar Rally with Toyota, in a South-African built Hilux, the company confirmed on Thursday. Alonso will be navigated by Marc Coma, and his Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mates will include South Africa’s Giniel de Villiers, paired with navigator Alex Haro, as well as Nasser Al-Attiyah (with Mathieu Baumel) and Bernard Ten Brinke (with Tom Colsoul).

The move has been an open secret, with Alonso entering rallies in South Africa and Morocco as preparation with fellow Spaniard and former Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma as co-driver.

Alonso and his team-mates will be driving a refined version of the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa Hilux, which features a normally aspirated 5-litre V8 engine, mounted behind the front wheels, and fully independent suspension.

The Toyota team has been competing at the Dakar Rally since 2012, and achieved its first overall victory in January 2019 with Al-Attiyah at the wheel.