Porsche to make endurance racing comeback in 2023 with new hybrid hypercar

STUTTGART - Former endurance racing champions Porsche are set to make a comeback in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the North American IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2023, the German marque has announced.

Porsche said they will enter the Hypercar category with an LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) prototype entry, with an eye on competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Daytona 24 Hours.

"The new LMDh category allows us to fight for overall victories with a hybrid system at the Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring classics – without breaking the bank," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.

"The project is extremely attractive for Porsche. Endurance racing is part of our brand's DNA."

Porsche, the most successful manufacturer to win at Le Mans, won the WEC crown three years in a row before leaving the championship at the end of the 2017 season.