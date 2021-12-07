Porsche unleashes virtual race car for Gran Turismo 7

By: Double Apex The gaming world is big business, no more so than when it comes to virtual and sim racing. Gran Turismo, created for the Sony Playstation, is one of the most popular driving titles in the world. You know they are a big deal when Porsche develops a car just for use in the next instalment of the popular series. Say hello to the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo – created exclusively for Gran Turismo 7.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the brainchild of a collaboration between Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc. The latter, a subsidiary of Sony, was responsible for really upping the ante when it came to driving games. Subsequently, it started with the introduction of GT almost 25 years ago – in 1997. Gran Turismo has featured Porsche sportscars since 2017. However, this is the first Porsche creation purely for the virtual world. "A vehicle designed purely for the virtual world opens up exciting possibilities for us that are otherwise heavily regimented in a regular design process for a series production car," says Michael Mauer, vice president style Porsche. "Projects such as the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo are particularly valuable for us in the creative process. Further developing our clearly defined Porsche Design DNA and exchanging with designers from other industries is an important part of our work."

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is futuristic as one expects of an all-electric virtual racer. However, it still features many design cues that link it to current day Porsche models. These include an extremely low-set bonnet and very pronounced wings. The quad LED headlamp motif and the body-wide light bar at the rear are also familiar traits. Active aerodynamics enable the designers to adopt clean lines. The movable aero devices are be deployed as and when they are needed. Check out the Porsche Mission R, which foreshadows an electric racecar for a Porsche one-make race series Inside there is a curved hologram display, tailored to the driver, which appears to float above the steering wheel. “We spent a long time considering the right material design consisting of carbon and titanium. The aim was to reduce weight while increasing performance,” says Markus Auerbach, head of interior design at Porsche. “In addition, sustainable aspects also play a role in forward-looking projects. For example, we only used entirely vegan materials in the concept car.”

“The appeal of a Porsche comes from its purist design,” says Kazunori Yamauchi, President, Polyphony Digital. “And in terms of engineering expertise, both we and Porsche follow the same perfectionist philosophy. We share the same passion for racing and are looking to the future of the car.” Robert Ader, vice president marketing at Porsche AG. “The partnership with Polyphony Digital and ‘Gran Turismo’ is a perfect fit for Porsche because motorsport – whether real or virtual – is part of our DNA.” The integration of the first Porsche sports car developed purely for the virtual space is an important milestone in the strategic partnership between Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc. Gamers can drive the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo in the upcoming game, GT7, launching on March 4, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5.