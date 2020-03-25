Portuguese and Italian WRC rounds join the postponement list

London - The fifth and sixth rounds of the world rally championship, which were set to be held in Portugal and Italy, have been postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Portugal round would have taken place between May 21 and 24 while the Italian rally in Sardinia was scheduled for June 4 to 7.

Three rounds of the championship have taken place so far, with Argentina postponed.

Portugal last week declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus while Italy, which has seen more fatalities than any other country, is in lockdown.

The next race on the calendar after Italy is Kenya's Safari Rally, from July 16 to 19, but the East African country has cancelled flights and barred entry to people from countries affected by the outbreak.