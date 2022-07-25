Project24: Maserati unleashes unique lightweight track car

Modena – Maserati has abandoned the usual rule books for road and racing cars to create this extreme track toy called the Project24. Designed for track use only and boasting an extremely low targeted weight of below 1 250kg, production of the Project 24 will be limited to just 62 units.

Although loosely based on the Maserati MC20 supercar, the track car has been given a completely fresh design as well as an enhanced powertrain. To that end, it’s powered by a modified version of the Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 turbopetrol engine. Featuring new turbocharges the motor now pushes 552kW. As per the road car, the Nettuno V6 has an innovative dual combustion chamber design derived from Formula One. Customers can also look forward to an innovative suspension system, Maserati says, as well as carbon ceramic brakes and track tyres. As an added bonus the Italian carmaker will also be treating its well-heeled Project24 clients to track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support.

“Designed by Centro Stile Maserati, the Project24 has a completely new look. This time Maserati design pushes the boundaries to the limits, free of the constraints usually seen in a racing car,” Maserati said. “The result is something never seen before, combining beauty with genuine sporty capabilities to become an instant classic collector’s item.” Maserati isn’t mentioning a price for now but as Rolls Royce used to say, if you have to ask… Related Video: