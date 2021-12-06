Racers defy weather to decide championships at Dezzi Raceway

By: Colin Windell Port Shepstone - Atrocious weather conditions at Dezzi Raceway, Oslo Beach on the final day of racing for 2021 did little to dampen the fire of competition as the racers sought to finalise the championship standings for the year.

The wet and clinging rain aptly descibed in Afrikaans as ‘misreen’ also did little to dampen the enthusiasm for motor sport from the KZN Road Racing Club and, even though entries were down throughout the season as a result of Covid lockdowns and hefty economic pressures, spirits remained high along with the chirpy banter along the pit lane. This spirit extended to Craig Dunnington offering up his KTM to Brett Sharp after the latter’s Husqvarna had problems in the first heat in order for Sharp to hunt down his Super Motard Master title. The motorcycle classes were all done and dusted but final championship placing for the car classes are under review.

In the 300 class, Blaze Baker had the title in the bag before the weekend’s race meeting and elected not to compete (and to enjoy his 24th birthday with family and friends), leaving his closest rival, Drew Gates, to enjoy the top spot on the podium on Saturday with Lee Singh in second overall on the day. Second place was enough to bag the 150 Class title for Tai Robinson. Singh went on to win the 150 Class overall for the day with Tai Robinson in second place – enough for the latter to ensure he walked away from the track as the 2021 Champion, while Liaan Smit put on an awesome display of riding control to win overall for the day in the Formula Extreme category and to clinch the championship title. Championship 2021 (Motorcycles)

150 Super Production - Llewelyn Puren 150 - Tai Robinson 150 Masters - Garry Robinson 300- Blaze Baker 300 Masters - Peter St John Ward 300 Veterans - Arthur St John Ward Super Motard - Hayden Louw Super Motard Masters - Brett Sharp Formula Extreme - Liaan Smit There was also plenty of slithery action from the Modified Production car classes and the Time Challenge on the day with Zahid Hassim (Hyundai i30N) taking top homours in the Challenge from Keegan Chetty (Hyundai i30N) and Kai Petty (VW Golf). Keegan Sampson won the Class A race in his VW Golf. Elton Fuchs (VW Golf) ran out as overall winner of the Super Modifieds from Shaun Tilley (Toyota Corolla) with Keegan Sampson (VW Golf) having a blinder of a race day to win Class A from Hank Lombard (VW Scirocco) and Pierre Potgieter (VW Golf). In Class B the VW Golf of Gary Commins reigned supreme, taking top honours from Richard Loynes (VW Golf) and Kyle Purchase (VW Golf). Class C went the way of Greg Ogilvie (BMW) from Charmaine Peter (VW Polo).