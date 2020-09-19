Red Bull Shay’ iMoto hits Joburg again this weekend! Watch it live here

JOHANNESBURG - Mzansi’s high-profile spinners go head-to-head once again on Saturday 19 September 2020 in a battle to be crowned the 2020 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto Champion. You can catch all the electrifying spinning and stunts at redbullshayimoto.com, Red Bull TV connected devices and iol.co.za from 19h00 (see below).

Spinners, including last year’s winner Vernon “Veejaro” Hendricks, the “soldier girl” Tina Roussouw and Limpopo’s King Katra, will be among the drivers that will be showcasing their skills. The top 10 spinner are up against each other online for 48 hours where the audience can vote for their favourite spinner to make it into the LIVE show on Saturday 19 September.

Only the top 8 will proceed to the second round, the main event.

Make sure you don’t miss all the controlled chaos as the spinners will be bringing out their fastest BMW gusheshes to thrill the audience and judges!

