Munich, Germany - Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will compete for BMW in the upcoming German Touring Car Masters (DTM) series, it was announced on Thursday. DTM boss Gerhard Berger named the 35-year-old "a fantastic addition" while Kubica said the DTM is "one of the strongest and best racing series in the world."

Kubica will compete for the BMW ART Racing team. He is also a reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo Formula One team.

Kubica started his F1 career for BMW-Sauber in 2006 and won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix before severe injuries in a rally accident in 2011 ended his ambitions. He returned to F1 last year at Williams but did not have his contract renewed for 2020.

“The DTM has appealed to me for a long time – and the test in December at Jerez de la Frontera really gave me a taste for more,” Kubica said.