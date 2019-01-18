Johannesburg - Rockmania returns this weekend, and it’s arguably one of the best ways to start your year if you are a motorsport fanatic. The Rock Raceway circuit in Brakpan will come alive with high octane power as competitors race around the 400 metre oval and 1/8th-mile drag strip, while drifters will shred tyres to oblivion to the delight of patrons on Saturday (19 Jan).

A full menu of all your favourite oval disciplines will be on offer whilst the high speed action from the Formula N circuit cars is promised to keep you riveted to your seats as the saloon car drivers jostle for top positions around the tricky race circuit.

With plenty of chicanes and tight corners passing each other can be hair raising at the best of times but very entertaining for the crowds none the less.

Spectators will also get a chance to ride shotgun with the drifters in the ‘suicide rides’. R100 per person gets you in the passenger seat, and tickets are available at the lapa during allocated time slots on the day.

Gates open at 10am, and the racing events start at 3pm. Admission will cost R100 for adults and R40 for kids (6 to 12 years old). Food and refreshments will also be on sale at the circuit so you won’t go hungry or thirsty. For more info, contact The Rock Raceway on 011 740 8315.