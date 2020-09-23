SA Superbikes: Xtreme Team ready to set Red Star on fire this weekend

JOHANNESBURG - King Price Xtreme Team trio Clint Seller, Sifiso Themba and Dino Iozzo can’t wait for their visors to drop and the lights to go out this weekend at the Red Star Raceway in the next round of the championship. After a series of back-to-back races at Zwartkops this year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, the team has had to work hard to stay motivated and engaged at this late stage in the year, but at a critical stage in the shortened championship. Six-time SA Superbike champ and leader of the team, Clint Seller, says his 1000cc Yamaha is just waiting to be unleashed at Red Star: “Zwartkops, you know, is a challenging track and on a 1000 bike you are really hanging on the ragged edge when you’re at race pace. It’s not unmanageable, but I can tell there’s more in the bike, and I can’t unlock that potential at the Z. Red Star is technical in its own way, but it’s suited to my 1000cc superbike and I think if the day plays out the way we want it to, we’re going to have a fantastic time at the front of the pack.” Seller’s teammates Themba and Iozzo are as amped as their captain. “I can’t wait to put into practice all the theory I’ve been able to absorb during the lockdown,” Themba says. Iozzo adds that he just wants to ride without limitations: “I have bounced back well from injuring my collarbone and I feel strong and fit enough to really put in a challenge this weekend. I think we’re all just excited to be back at the track again, a different track, not that there’s anything wrong with Zwartkops, but it’s just nice to be able to race at different venues.”

The trio says they will truly miss engaging with fans at the race this weekend

“The lockdown rules state that we can’t host anyone at races, nor can spectators buy tickets to come and watch us race at this point. We fully understand the need for social distancing right now but it’s proving to be a challenge as the energy and buzz at the track is not the same without the people,” Seller explains.

Six time SA Superbike Champion Clint Seller.

He adds that it’s been tough trying to stay fit and that one can only train so much before their need to ride again becomes unquenchable.

“We’ll be looking to make our mark this weekend as we have to prove to our sponsors that we’re here to succeed.

“Everyone involved in motorsport is under huge pressure right now to make it through the year and to ensure there’s still enough sponsorships in hand to go through the next season. We never would have expected the year to turn out like this for so many of our partners and sponsors, but we are so pleased that we have our sponsors on our side and we hope that the other teams also have the support of their sponsors through this challenging period,” Seller says.

Going into the races this weekend, Seller leads the Superbike Championship by a narrow two points, which he hopes to expand further, but as he says: “Anything can happen on the track. But I know that from the moment my visor drops, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

