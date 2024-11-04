Safety upgrades make world of difference for off-road racer living with disability

Jarrod Blackman, a quadriplegic, has overcome many odds to become an off-road racer. However, due to his condition, Blackman faced some significant safety concerns when competing in the KZN Regional Championship behind the wheel of a V8 Sandmaster recently.

But that all changed when Motorsport South Africa (MSA) reached out with news from the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) that would enhance his racing career. Blackman, who is a quadriplegic due to an off-road motorcycle accident, says the email from MSA was totally unexpected and has transformed his outlook on the sport. “Racing a car with a major disability is a big safety concern - not because I’m more prone to having an accident, but rather what happens after I have an accident.

“My two main concerns have always been water and fire. We installed a scuba spare air system so that if I end up in the water, I have air to breathe for five minutes while I get myself out. With regard to fire, however, you don’t even need an accident for this to occur. You could bump a rock on the sump, and the oil leak can become a fire hazard.” With support from the FIA’s Disability Commission, Jarrod received these world-class safety upgrades, including a new custom-fit safety fuel cell by ATL Technologies as well as Lifeline complete in-car and engine bay fire extinguisher system. A complete set of custom-fit racing gear, including overalls, shoes and gloves has also been provided by HRX. Blackman says the safety enhancements made to his vehicle have greatly boosted his confidence on the track.

“These safety upgrades may save my life one day - but we hope we never have to put this to the test! It is an honour to be part of a sport that places such high regard for the safety of all participants.” Vic Maharaj, CEO of MSA, said this initiative underscores MSA and FIA's commitment to the safety of all competitors, especially those with disabilities. “These additions have transformed Jarrod’s approach to racing, allowing him to push forward with greater peace of mind. His story is a powerful reminder of the importance of tailored safety measures in motorsport, enabling disabled competitors to continue confidently in pursuing their passions.”

Nathalie McGloin, the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission President and a pioneer in vehicle adaptation for disabled drivers, said the Commission had made great strides in disabled motorsport in recent years, particularly in junior categories. “One area in which we have made tremendous progress is disabled karting. We are fortunate to have Fabio Visentin on the DAA Commission, who has a wealth of experience competing in karting as a disabled driver, and his passion for this sport is infectious. “He has competed in the Handikart Championship, an all-disabled karting event hosted by FFSA, for many years and wants to help grow the event. He has been instrumental in shaping new legislation and guidance for disabled karters, and with his help, we have established the foundations for increasing disabled karting globally.