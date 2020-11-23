Sebastien Ogier postpones WRC retirement to stay with Toyota in 2021

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Six times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier has shelved his retirement plans to race for another year with Toyota after a Covid-19 affected 2020 season.

The 36-year-old Frenchman is still in the running for a seventh title but is 14 points behind Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans with one round remaining, the Monza Rally in Italy next month.

The season has been limited to just seven rounds due to the pandemic, with Ogier winning in Mexico in March.

"We have had a short season with only a few rallies, but enough for me to see that I really enjoy working with the team, I enjoy driving this car," said Ogier, who had planned to retire at the end of 2020.

"The fact that I had to spend like most people a lot of time at home this year, I didn’t do the last season that I had expected to do and to end my career with such a strange season was not great.