Fatima Hess at full tilt boogie in her BMW E30. Picture: TPDZ

Johannesburg - They call themselves the Spinderellas, but these ladies have nothing to do with fairy tales; they’re an all-female spinning crew out to show the boys exactly how it’s done. And they’ll be celebrating the theme ‘Power under Her Foot’ in the same week as Women’s Day, with a spinning event, by women for women, from noon on 11 August, at the Wheelz ‘n Smoke Arena on the corner of Klipriver Road in Johannesburg, adjacent to the Mall of the South.

Wheelz ‘n Smoke is a black owned and managed motorsport company, created to open doors for women in motorsport. Co-owner Ayanda Mbele says the aim is to increase the level of participation by women at all levels in the sport, hence the establishment of the Spinderella programme.

“Women such as Stacey Lee May, Tina Rossouw and Felicia Van Staden are pushing boundaries in spinning,” she said. “We want to celebrate these women and encourage more girls and women to take part in this growing extreme sport.”

Novisto Smith from Johannesburg will be burning rubber at Spinderella. Picture: Wheelz 'n Smoke

Wheelz ‘n Smoke is absolutely serious about this; the Spinderella event, which will feature women spinners from across the country, has been sanctioned by Motorsport South Africa, which is itself mandated by the International Automobile Federation, the world governing body, to promote more active participation by women in motorsport.

The pupils of Kleinberg Primary School in Ocean View got a sneak preview when the Cape Town contingent of the Spinderellas took part in a recent fund-raiser for their school, hosted by the Ocean View Spinners - that’s where our lead picture of Fatima Hess was taken.

To see her in action, as well as more than 20 women spinners from around the country, book at Computicket (R80 for adults, R50 for under12s) or pay at the gate (R100 for adults, R50 for under12s).

Wheelz ‘n Smoke is also looking for sponsors for accommodation for the ladies; contact [email protected] if you can help.

The Cape Town contingent show the Spinderella colours at Kleinberg. Picture: TPDZ