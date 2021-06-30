She moves us: Puma and W Series collide in new collaborative effort

PUMA has been part of W Series as official race gear supplier since 2019 and jumped at the opportunity to be part of the new concept W Series is establishing. “The partnership with W Series is thriving. Already ahead of this season´s testing PUMA has designed - for the very first time - tailormade race suits for female drivers to ensure a perfect fit. Being able to announce our own race team in W Series now is a fantastic next step,” says James Clark, Head of Sports Marketing Motorsport & Operations PUMA.

Herzogenaurach, Germany — PUMA jumps in the fastlane of women’s racing by announcing the PUMA W Series Team. The race team will consist of five different drivers with a signature livery influenced by the colors of PUMA´s women’s platform “She Moves Us.” W Series, the international single seater championship for female drivers only, is finalising plans to move to a team-based championship from 2022 and beyond, fulfilling a key development strategy planned since inception. The teams’ structure for this year will start with the allocation of two drivers from the existing W Series stable to each of the new team partners. Additionally, it allows sponsorship of those teams by third parties through naming, car livery, team overalls and so on.

Gosia Rdest

The awareness of women’s racing will increase this year with eight GPs of W Series taking place on the same weekend and racetracks like Formula 1. PUMA is proud to be supporting female athletes through the “She Moves Us” platform which celebrates the women who move sport and culture forward and inspire other females around the world. ”We want to show our full commitment to get women inspired by the W-Series drivers,” adds Clark.

Marta Garcia Lopez

“We are excited to partner with the W Series and thrilled to welcome Marta Garcia Lopez, Gosia Rdest, Caitlin Wood, Abbi Pulling and Tasmin Pepper into the PUMA family. The W Series and their drivers embody the essence of She Moves Us and we look forward to working together and pushing the boundaries for women in motorsport,” says PUMA’s Global Director of Brand Marketing Adam Petrick.

Ahead of the season´s kick-off GP in Austria this weekend PUMA W Series Team driver Marta Garcia Lopez is overwhelmed: “When I heard that I would be part of PUMA W Series Team I was truly honored. PUMA´s support in empowering and motivating female athletes is exactly what the sport needs. Together with PUMA W Series Team I want to be part of pushing W Series to the next level. The car´s livery is a true eye-catcher and I can´t wait to jump into the cockpit for the very first time. These are perfect preconditions for my goal to win the W-Series Championship this year.”