LONDON - Britain's Jamie Chadwick will have to leave the all-female W series if she retains the title next year under new rules that bar the champion from returning to defend her crown in future, organisers said on Tuesday.
Chadwick, 21, won this year's inaugural championship and $500 000 (R7.5m) prize money and is returning next year when points are being awarded for the first time towards a Formula One super licence.
Another title would bar her from competing in 2021, however.
"W Series has been granted FIA super licence points eligibility, and one of the criteria attached to that is that the winning driver...may not compete in consecutive W Series championships," said racing director Dave Ryan.
"That restriction will apply going forward," he added in a interview conducted by the series.