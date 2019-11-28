Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak.
The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Welsh driver Elfyn Evans and 19-year-old Finnish rookie Kalle Rovanpera at the team based in Cologne, Germany.
Ogier won six titles in succession before Estonian Tanak, who has moved to new champions Hyundai, secured this year's World Rally title.
"We know how strong Sebastien is and we're all looking forward to working with him and (co-driver) Julien (Ingrassia)," said team boss Tommi Makinen, who is a retired four-times world champion.
"I think that being able to attract a driver with his record says a lot about what we have achieved in such a short space of time with this team. Elfyn is a driver I have been watching for some time."