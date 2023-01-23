Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier wins 'huge' record ninth Monte Carlo Rally

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier produced a faultless drive on Sunday to lock out a record ninth victory in the Monte Carlo Rally, the opening round of the new season. The 39-year-old Frenchman, who is no longer full-time on the rally circuit, took the lead by winning both of Thursday's night-time speed tests and never let it go, winning nine of the rally's 18 specials.

He built up a big advantage on Friday, scooping four of the six stages, and then controlled the rally, coming home 18.8 seconds ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanpera, the defending world champion, in a Toyota 1-2. "It's huge," said Ogier who was previously tied with fellow Frenchman Sebastien Loeb on eight victories in Monte Carlo. "We need to make the most of these moments and that's why we always turn up, to win victories like this. To win at somewhere as famous as Monte is priceless." Picture: Valery Hache / AFP. Ogier had a special word for his new co-driver Vincent Landais. "I love this rally. It's the one which gave me the dream right at the beginning and I am so happy for Vincent. For me it's nice, but for him it's a dream to take his first win."

Rovanpera had closed the gap to 16sec at one point on Sunday and finished by winning the power stage to claim an extra five bonus points. As a result the 22-year-old Finn kicks off his title defence with 23 points, just three fewer than Ogier. "It was a good one," he said. "I think we can be quite happy with second place."

The Belgian Thierry Neuville took 17 points after he finished third in his Hyundai, 44.6sec behind Ogier and 27.8sec ahead of Welsh driver Elfyn Evans (Toyota) who took fourth. Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford), the 2019 world champion, came in fifth. "It's a long season ahead but this is a positive start," said the Estonian Tanak. "At least we have scored some points already - unlike previous three years!"

