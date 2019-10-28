BARCELONA, SPAIN - Toyota's Ott Tanak became the first Estonian driver to win the world rally championship when he finished second in Spain on Sunday, ending the sport's 15-year domination by French Sebastiens.
A generation has grown up knowing no other champion than Sebastien Loeb, who won nine titles in a row, or Sebastien Ogier who took another six successive crowns.
Tanak is Toyota's first drivers' champion since Frenchman Didier Auriol in 1994.
Tanak scored five bonus points in the final Power Stage to extend his lead over Hyundai's Rally of Spain winner Thierry Neuville to 36 points with one more round in Australia remaining worth a maximum 30.
Neuville beat Tanak by 17.2 seconds in the rally, based around Salou on Spain's eastern coast, for his third win of the season with team mate Dani Sordo third and just 0.4 behind Tanak.