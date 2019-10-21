LONDON - Inaugural champion Jamie Chadwick will return for a second season of the all-female W Series in 2020, with six newcomers featuring on a list of 18 drivers published by organisers on Monday.
South Africa's Tasmin Pepper, who came 10th in this year's championship, is also returning for a second season, according to the W Series website.
The new entrants for season two include British racer Abbie Eaton, who has been a test driver for Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' television motoring series.
Russian Irina Sidorkova will be the youngest in the championship at the age of 16.
Two Spanish F4 racers - Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti - are among the new faces along with Brazilian Bruna Tomaselli and Norwegian Ayla Agren.