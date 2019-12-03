File picture: Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters.

LONDON - Jamie Chadwick, winner of this year's inaugural all-female W Series, will race in the Asian F3 championship that starts in Malaysia on December 14, the Absolute Racing team said on Monday. The 15-race series, which also ends at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, includes rounds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Thailand between December and February with three races at each location.

The FIA-sanctioned regional championship, like next year's W Series, also offers points towards the Super Licence that drivers need to graduate to Formula One.

"It is important for me to use this series as part of my testing and development programme to ensure that I am race-fit for whatever 2020 throws at me," said Chadwick, who will also be returning to the W Series next year.

"Due to other commitments, I will only get my first opportunity to drive the car at the opening race in Sepang next week, so it will be a steep learning curve.